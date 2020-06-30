Levesque, June Arline (Bowen)
93, formerly of Warwick and Coventry, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Her funeral will take place from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick at 8:30AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9AM at St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889. Due to current health and safety regulations, seating will be limited. Calling hours at the Funeral Home prior to the Mass from 7:30-8:30AM. Interment will take place at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
For full obituary please visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.