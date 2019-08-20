|
MADDEN, JUNE E.
92, of Narragansett, passed away Monday. She was the beloved wife of the late George P. Madden. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Edna (O'Donnell) Perreault. She is survived by nine children, Eileen A. Madden of North Providence, Bernard P. Madden of Foster, Mary M. Madden of Narragansett, Patricia M. Moreau of Charlotte, NC, Robert G. Madden of Deep River, CT, Kathleen M. Esposito of North Kingstown, Maureen A. Denney of Fairfax Station, VA, Anne M. Madden of Peabody, MA, and Joan P. Mastrandrea of Shrewsbury, MA; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a brother Daniel Perreault of Florida. She was the sister of the late Harold McLaughlin and Janice Perreault. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Thursday at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Wednesday, 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019