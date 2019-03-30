|
|
Goodhue, June
June Adelaide Ward Goodhue – December 26, 1923 - March 28, 2019
June Goodhue passed peacefully on March 28th with her family by her side at her cherished North Kingstown home. Born in Beverly Massachusetts on December 26, 1923, June's father owned the Ward Brother's florist, where June's life-long love of gardening and amazing green thumb was created. June was an accomplished singer and piano player, and frequently appeared on the radio and in the theater.
June fell in love with Bill Goodhue, and they were married on February 16th, 1952, on skis, at the summit of Cannon Mountain. Her adventuresome life included homesteading in a trailer for seven years, building two beautiful homes, raising three children, spending weekends water and snow skiing, camping each summer on Lake Winnipesaukee, sharing her kitchen with pet crows and raccoons, and keeping up with Bill, which was no small task.
June was a most loving and gracious woman, who bestowed a kindness, warmth and mothering instinct to her children and beloved grandchildren, and to her extended family and many multi-generational friends. She was a master gardener and her home was a paradise of color year-round. What a blessing it was for all to enjoy those pleasant summer days with her around the pool at the "Junes Club".
June is survived by her children Juli (Bambi), William (Chip) and Christopher (Topher ), daughter in laws Rose and Celeste, her sister Joanne, her grandchildren Clayton, John, Christopher, Sam and Tom, her step-children Wendy Jo, Heidi, and William Savage, and her beloved friend Lori. A private celebration of June's life will be held this summer.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019