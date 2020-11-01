GRAY, JUNE (GORDON)
91, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Greenwood Center in Warwick, RI. She was the loving wife of David R. Gray, Jr. for 66 memorable years until his passing in 2017. Born on June 9, 1929 in East Providence, RI, June was the daughter of the late Hector and Gertrude (Hussy) Gordon.
June was a "Mom's" Mom. She always put Family first, without regard for her own wellbeing. Her love for her family was complete and without condition, although she was very good at holding her sons accountable. June was the primary care giver of her son, Gordon for over thirty-four years, until she was physically unable in 2016. She never complained once and was always upbeat, positive and optimistic.She was active in her community, where she helped several fund-raising events in her neighborhood and was a member of Oaklawn Community Baptist Church in Cranston, RI.
She is survived by three sons: David R. Gray III and his Wife Cynthia, Steven G. Gray and his Wife Bonnie, and Gordon W. Gray; four grandchildren: Alison L. Gray, Matthew G. Gray, Ryon S. Gray and Katherine J. (Gray) Eck; and six great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers Donald and Richard Gordon.
Calling hours will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Tuesday, November 3 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing practiced. Due to the current health restrictions, burial will be private. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com
.