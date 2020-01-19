|
|
KING, JUNE (BIRCHARD)
beloved wife of the late Thomas G. King, Ed.D., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Born on June 26, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Lillian (Winter) and John D. Birchard, and the sister of the late Virginia B. Abbe, and the late Dorothie B. Root. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Susan K. Burke, and her husband Stephen; two caring granddaughters: Melissa Barton, and her husband Christopher; and Eleanor Baxter, and her husband, Larry; great-granddaughter Tara; step great- grandchildren, Kevin and Kaitlyn Baxter; and one great-great-granddaughter, Bella Rose. In addition, she leaves a sister-in-law, Anne Nohmy, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was educated in the Agawam and Springfield, MA school systems. Her first of many jobs was at the home office of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. A later graduate of the University of Rhode Island, she enjoyed 18 years as a Smithfield High School English instructor.
After World War II, she and her family lived 14 years in Wisconsin and Michigan, before returning to New England and settling in Lincoln in 1960.
A lifelong American Baptist, she was a member of the First Baptist Church, Pawtucket, for 47 years serving in the choir and all the various boards.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Private burial will take place in Hillcrest Park Cemetery, Springfield, Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The University of Wisconsin – Stout, 320 South Broadway, Menomnie, WI 54751, or to the R.I. Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, R.I. 02907. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020