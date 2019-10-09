|
|
CAPECE, JUNE R. (Keenan)
69, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Westerly Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Vincent J. Capece for 37 years, and a daughter of the late Edward and Edna (Blade) Keenan. She was formerly employed as an accountant for Keenan Oil Company. Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Jamie Scalera, two sons, James Capece and Dean Capece.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, Providence Street, West Warwick at 10 AM. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 34148, or, The Northeastern Boxer Rescue, PO Box 95, Sunderland, MA 01375 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019