Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
8:45 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Providence Street
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Capece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June R. (Keenan) Capece

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June R. (Keenan) Capece Obituary
CAPECE, JUNE R. (Keenan)
69, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Westerly Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Vincent J. Capece for 37 years, and a daughter of the late Edward and Edna (Blade) Keenan. She was formerly employed as an accountant for Keenan Oil Company. Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Jamie Scalera, two sons, James Capece and Dean Capece.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, Providence Street, West Warwick at 10 AM. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 34148, or, The Northeastern Boxer Rescue, PO Box 95, Sunderland, MA 01375 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now