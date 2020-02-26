|
|
BUBIER McNELIS, JUNE S.
died peacefully at the age of 98, on February 24, 2020, leaving her husband, Dr. Frank McNelis of Providence, and her son David Bubier, and his wife Linda O'Kniewski of Melrose, MA and Ogunquit, ME. She was predeceased by her first husband, Lester Bubier in 1978.
A 1943 graduate of the MGH Nursing School, June nurtured beautiful gardens, cooked a renowned apple pie, and reveled in entertaining friends and family. She improved her golf game when she married Frank in 1991, and joined Wannamoisett Country Club, Rumford.
A fiercely strong and well-mannered woman, she was a model of self-reliance, having been tragically orphaned as a child. She served as the neighborhood nurse, chief of etiquette, and wise counsel to those she loved.
She was a career working woman before it became fashionable. She vowed to raise a son who "would never be a burden to a woman." She traveled Europe well into her 80's and visited family around the country into her 90's. Her zest for life was enhanced by surrounding herself with more youthful friends and family who kept her stylish and trendy.
Widowed for over a decade, Frank came courting with tickets to PC basketball games and dinners. One day he popped the question, "I think we have ten good years. What do you say? Let's go for it." She accepted and they enjoyed twenty-eight years.
Although June genetic family was small, her love, care and support of friends and adopted relatives was wide and strong.
In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her niece, Susan Wright, and her husband Phil, of Hudson, N.H., and their beloved daughters, Krissy (and John) Howard of Melrose, and Missy (and Kyle) Lebreque of Hudson; Frank's children, Frances and Lance Houser of Napa, CA, Kevin and Karen McNelis of Smithfield, Joanne Sheehan of Tucson, AZ, Marian McNelis and her husband Tom Arnold of Tucson, AZ, Stephen McNelis of Seekonk, and the late Brian McNelis. A special relationship was forged with the Nassar family. She was affectionately referred to as Aunty by Billy (and Linda) Nassar of Redlands, CA, and his sisters, Chrissy (and Greg) Lapointe of Monson, MA, and Kathy (and Paul) Lariviere of Barrington.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church, 67 Cole Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A memorial service to further celebrate the life of June will be held in mid-March at Laurelmead. More information will be provided later. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020