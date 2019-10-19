Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
More Obituaries for Justin Zinno
Justin Charles Zinno

Justin Charles Zinno Obituary
ZINNO, JUSTIN CHARLES
26, passed away unexpectedly on, October 14, 2019. Born in South Kingstown, he was the loving son of Karen Darke and Charles Zinno and his wife Emmeline (Westcott) Zinno. Justin was a hard-working commercial fisherman working beside his father and brother his whole life. He was very intelligent and was always eager to learn and grow. He had a love of sports, and enjoyed playing basketball, as well as listening to music. Above all else he was known for being a caring person with a heart of gold and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Besides his mother, father, and stepmother he is survived by his brother Andrew Arnett; grandmother, Diane Kennedy; his aunts, Lisa Zinno-Golding, and Kathy Justinger; his uncles Richard Darke and Joseph Justinger; his cousin Nicholle Golding; and his niece and nephew, Caterina and Andrew Arnett, Jr. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home. In leu of flowers donations in Justin's name may be made to the Pt. Judith Fisherman's Scholarship Fund, PO Box 386, Narragansett, RI, 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 19, 2019
