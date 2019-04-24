Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin G. Wood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Justin G. Wood Obituary
WOOD, JUSTIN G.
93 of Riverside, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of June E. (Savage) Wood to whom he was married for 18 years and the late Beatrice Wood. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Garold B. and Leonora (White) Wood. Mr. Wood was an Army Air Corps Veteran of WWII. He was a Machinist for Texas Instruments before retiring. Besides his wife he leaves one brother, Robert Wood of North Carolina. His funeral and visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a service to follow at 12:00 noon. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
Download Now