93 of Riverside, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of June E. (Savage) Wood to whom he was married for 18 years and the late Beatrice Wood. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Garold B. and Leonora (White) Wood. Mr. Wood was an Army Air Corps Veteran of WWII. He was a Machinist for Texas Instruments before retiring. Besides his wife he leaves one brother, Robert Wood of North Carolina. His funeral and visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a service to follow at 12:00 noon. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019