86, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. She spent her final days in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Justine was born in Providence. She was the loving daughter of the late John and Anna Capaldi, sister of the late John Capaldi and Claire Botelho. She grew up among a very large group of beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She was married to the late Joseph DeAngelis whom she shared her life for 48 cherished years. Justine is survived by her three adoring children, Nancy Tullie and husband, Chris Canton, Joseph J. DeAngelis, Esq. and his wife, Ann Mary and Lynda Lisker and her husband Steven. Justine was grandmother to Meghann Tullie, Hannah Lisker, Samantha Capece and her husband Jordan, Julia DeAngelis, Eliza DeAngelis and Ben DeAngelis and many nieces and nephews that she will miss dearly.
She graduated from North Providence High School and Bryant College. Upon graduation she was employed by CW Knibb Co where she worked until she started her family. Justine was selflessly focused on everyone around her and dedicated her life to her family and friends. Justine had a gift of gardening. She was always the person to take on sick or dying plants and reviving them to prior beauty. She also enjoyed music and animals, but her greatest enjoyment was attending and celebrating her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and life accomplishments. She loved her pets and being a grandma to three dogs and two cats. Her true joy and blessings were being mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered as dedicated, fun-loving, compassionate and being a loyal friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:30 AM in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 4th St., North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
