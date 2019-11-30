|
|
KOJOIAN, KACHADOUR
89, passed away on November 29, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn (Thovmasian) Kojoian, father of Kevin Kojoian, Desiree Manley, and grandfather of Michaiah, Abigail Kojoian and Jesenia Manley. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00-7:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00am in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church 402 Broadway Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Swan Point Cemetery Providence. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019