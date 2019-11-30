Home

Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church
402 Broadway
Providence, RI
Kachadour Kojoian Obituary
KOJOIAN, KACHADOUR
89, passed away on November 29, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn (Thovmasian) Kojoian, father of Kevin Kojoian, Desiree Manley, and grandfather of Michaiah, Abigail Kojoian and Jesenia Manley. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00-7:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00am in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church 402 Broadway Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Swan Point Cemetery Providence. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
