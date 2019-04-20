Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
1493 Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
1493 Cranston St
Cranston, RI
Karam M. Badway

Karam M. Badway Obituary
BADWAY, KARAM M.
95, of Cranston, passed away Wednesday. He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Kelley) Badway. They were married 47 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Mansour and Mary (Khoury) Badway.
Mr. Badway is survived by a son, Robert M. Badway of CA. He was the brother of the late Margaret Simon, Mabel Joseph, Jennie Budwee and Joseph Badway.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday from 10-11 AM in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, Cranston St., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 1493 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2019
