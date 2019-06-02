Home

Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton St
Providence, RI
View Map
HODGE, KAREN A. (MALLAGHAN)
of Providence passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 69. Born April 25, 1950, she was the beloved daughter of the late John F. Mallaghan and Mary E. Stuckey both of Providence. She graduated from Pilgrim High School in 1968 and went on to receive her Associates Degree as a Dental Hygienist from Rhode Island Junior College.
Karen was a lifelong resident of Rhode Island and worked for The Providence School Department for nearly 30 years, most recently as the forewoman at First Student Charter off Union Avenue and was also faithful member of Local Union 1033.
A caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Karen was an extremely generous individual who dedicated her life to helping those in need. She enjoyed going to dinners, plays at PPAC and spending time with her family, always bringing smiles to the faces of those who were fortunate enough to be in her presence.
Karen is survived by her three sons; Jake and his wife Kristyann of Lancaster, PA; Chris and his wife Amy of Raynham, MA and Patrick of Providence, RI. She leaves behind five loving grandchildren Aidan, Brooke, Liam, Gabrielle and Penelope. She also leaves behind two brothers, John Mallaghan and his wife Becky of South Dennis, MA; Edward Mallaghan and his wife Suzanne of Worcester, MA. She was also known as Auntie Karen to all her many nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Tuesday, 4 – 8 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., Providence. Funeral, Wednesday, 8:30 am, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am, in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 2, 2019
