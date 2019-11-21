|
JACQUES, KAREN A. (Hicks)
74, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Kent Hospital. She was the wife of the late James R. Jacques, and a daughter of the late Kenneth A. Hicks and Rita M. (Murphy) Grieco. Karen was the beloved mother of Wayne E. Jacques (Marisa), Lori A. Cogean (George), and Michael A. Jacques (Kerrie); loving grandmother of Danielle, Kaitlyn, and Steven; sister of Rosemary Cairo, and the late Kenneth Hicks, and Barbara Ziobrowski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019