Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Broadcasted Live from the FaceBook Page: Mount Pleasant Funeral & Cremation Service
76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Bruno J. Coughlin. Daughter of the late Joseph and Lydia (Migliori) Buccini. Karen was a School Teacher for many years in Providence and a devout parishioner at St. Augustines Church in North Providence. She leaves her two children Albert Coughlin and Jennifer Doherty, and her five grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Marino. A Private funeral service will be held for immediate family only. The service will be broadcasted live from the FaceBook page: Mount Pleasant Funeral & Cremation Service Monday, April 20, 2020, at 10 am. For further information and condolences, please visit Mountpleasantfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
