Karen E. Nichols
NICHOLS, KAREN E.
64, of Warwick passed away on October 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John F. Flynn and Colette D. Flynn (Salois). She was the former wife of Charles T. Nichols, Sr. Karen was the beloved mother of Charles T. Nichols, Jr. and his wife, Nicole and Jeffrey Nichols and his partner, Ashley Brophy, and the beloved grandmother of Aubrey, Alyssa and John, all of Warwick. She is survived by a sister, Kathleen Marchetti of Weeki Wachee, FL, three nieces and five cousins.
Born in Providence, RI on February 18, 1956, she has lived in Warwick since 1977. She was a 1974 graduate of St. Mary's Academy of the Visitation in Providence. She was employed by Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in No. Providence for more than forty years, retiring four years ago. Karen began her career at Fatima as a "Candy Striper" when she was a teenager. She later worked as a physical therapist aide, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and phlebotomist.
She was known to all as having an engaging personality and welcoming smile.
Karen derived much enjoyment from spending time with her children, grandchildren and hosting many family gatherings.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday October 22, 2020, at 11a.m. in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
