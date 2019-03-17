|
|
KEITH, KAREN F. (RICCI)
77, of Cranston peacefully passed away with family by her side on Wednesday March 13, 2019. She was born in Westbrook, Maine on March 21, 1941 to the late William and Helen (Murphy) Keith. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Campanile, Audrey Amadio and son in-law William Amadio, Rebecca Mendonca, sons; David Ricci and daughter in-law Mary, Michael Ricci all from Cranston, along with son Edwin Ricci from Londonderry, NH; sisters Roberta Morse of Scarborough, ME, Nancy Merry of Gorham, ME and sister in law Beverly Keith of Gorham, ME. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday March 20th at 11:00am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Service beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island at www.hopehospiceri.org. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence please visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019