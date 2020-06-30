RIX, KAREN J. (SHEEHAN)
age 79, of Warwick, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Elderwood of Scallop Shell in Wakefield. Daughter of the late Christopher J. Sheehan, Jr. and Ruth S. (Adams) Sheehan. Mother of Kurt A. Rix, Kevin C. Rix, and Kenneth P. Rix. Sister of Barbara Bacon, Christopher J. Sheehan, III, Ann Bouchard, Kevin M. Sheehan, and Kenneth M. Sheehan. For funeral information, complete obituary, and to leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.