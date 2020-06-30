KNIGHT, KAREN L. (PETERSON)
69, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Knght and daughter of the late Phillip and Priscilla (Hughes) Peterson. For the full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.