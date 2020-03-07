|
|
MARTIN, KAREN L. (Ferguson)
62, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, Friday, March 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Michael R. Martin. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Robert E. and Patricia A. (Chase) Ferguson of Burrillville. Karen was a self-employed seamstress for 40 years working in local bridal shops for the last 15 years. She loved gardening, was very artistic and loved home improvement projects. She lived in N. Providence for 25 years before moving to Foster in 2007. Karen attended URI, the Bauder Fashion College in Texas and received a certificate in Interior Design from RISD.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Michael R. Martin of Cranston, Jessica L. Martin of Foster and Daniel R. Martin and his wife Michelle of Nye, CT. She was the sister of Robert E. Ferguson, Jr. of Cranston, Bruce W. Ferguson of Smithfield and Patricia J. "Mitzi" Forgetta of Glocester.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9AM to 1PM, with a PRIVATE family service to follow.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020