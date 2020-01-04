Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
114 High Street,
Wakefield, RI
View Map
Karen M. (Shanley) Clark Obituary
CLARK, KAREN, M. (SHANLEY)
70, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas A. Clark Jr.; mother of Thomas Clark III, Elizabeth Maddock and Colleen Brousseau. Funeral Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9 am from the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 2-5pm on Sunday January 5, 2020. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
