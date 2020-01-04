|
CLARK, KAREN, M. (SHANLEY)
70, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas A. Clark Jr.; mother of Thomas Clark III, Elizabeth Maddock and Colleen Brousseau. Funeral Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9 am from the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 2-5pm on Sunday January 5, 2020. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020