REMLEY, KAREN M. (TOOMEY)
age 80, of Coventry, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston. She was the wife of the late Gary G. Remley.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Martin J. and Rose A. (McKenna) Toomey, she lived in Warwick for 38 years before moving to Coventry in 2008. She attended Sacred Heart School in East Providence, and was a graduate of East Providence Senior High School and Bryant College, now Bryant University.
Mrs. Remley was the Director of Religious Education at St. Benedict Parish in Warwick for many years, retiring in 2012. She was an active volunteer with the C.Y.O. and other youth groups at St. Benedict, and at the Rejoice in Hope Center in Cranston. She served on numerous parish committees. She loved Irish music and dancing, going out to eat with family and friends, and reading. Her favorite things in life were her three "F's:" faith, family and friends.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters, Gary G.Remley, Jr. (Lisa) of New Fairfield, CT, Gail A. Gavin (David) of Warwick, Susan M. Bousquet (Richard) of Coventry, and Steven J. Remley (Darlene) of DeBary, FL; ten grandchildren, Richard Bousquet (Marissa), Ryan Bousquet (Nicole), Patrick Gavin (Allison), Marisa Remley, Benjamin Gavin, Christina Remley, Jessica Remley, Michael Remley, Joshua Remley, and Samantha Remley; three great-grandchildren, Ricky, Rosalie, and Reagan; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Martin J. Toomey, Jr. and Roslyn M. Grady.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Cherry Hill Manor for their kindness and compassionate care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 28, at 11:00 a.m. in Ss. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. (Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.) The burial will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to SS. John & Paul Church or a charity of your choice
