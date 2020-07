14TH ANNIVERSARY 8-14-1962 - 7-10-2020 KAREN SARITELLI HATHAWAY Only a Mother's heart feels the pain of losing a beloved daughter. Only a Mother's heart heals by the loved ones she left behind. ALWAYS IN MY HEART, MOM KAREN and STEPHEN together again. Mom, We love and miss you more with each passing day. KERRI, STEPHEN, MATTHEW AND GRANDDAUGHTERS With each passing year our love for you never fades, nor do our memories. LOVE, KENNY, STEVEN, EDDY, JULIE, THERESA, LISA, STEVEN Jr, MICHAEL AND JAVANNA





