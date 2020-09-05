Ericson, Karl F.
Died in Portland, Maine
Karl F Ericson, CPA, 86, died on August 28, 2020. Son of Axel E Ericson and Blanche (Bonin) Ericson. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacqueline Ericson; his children Brenda Ericson (Larry), Jeffrey Ericson (Kirsten), Pamela Ericson (Jonathan), and Jody Santos (David); his grandchildren Sara and Nicholas Ericson, Nina and Lily Powers, and August Santos; and three great-grandchildren.
Graduate and class president Putnam, CT, High School 1951. US Navy, four years during the Korean War. Honorably discharged in 1955 after serving on aircraft carriers positioned off the coast of Korea.
Bryant University, 1958. It was at Bryant that Karl met his wife, Jackie. He was so grateful for the education he received at Bryant that when invited to join the university's board of trustees in 1980, he served until the time of his death, most recently as honorary trustee. During the tenure of Bryant President William T. O'Hara, Karl served as chairman of the board. He established a scholarship for deserving students majoring in accounting that continues today.
After graduating from Bryant, Karl went on to become a CPA, and after working for several years in New York City, he returned to Rhode Island and began his career at KPMG, where he became a partner. Upon retiring from KPMG, he established his own consulting firm, finally retiring in 2002.
Karl was generous with his time, contributing to many boards and organizations, including treasurer and president of the Rhode Island Historical Society; president Rhode Island Society of CPAs; chairman, board of trustees, Providence Center; investment commission, City of Providence; Depositors Economic Protection Corporation (DEPCO) during Rhode Island's banking crisis of the early 1990s; board member, Union Wadding Company, Children's Friend & Services, Preserve Rhode Island, Rhode Island Education Commission. In 1991, Karl received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Bryant University for his contributions and dedication.
Living and raising his children in Glocester, RI, he was active in that community as well, serving on the town's planning board and as a member and president of the Glocester Lions Club.
Always interested in physical fitness, he began skiing in his 40s and joined the Attleboro Ski Club in New Hampshire, where he served as treasurer and president. Almost every weekend he and his family traveled to the ski club and skied at Cannon Mountain. With friends from the club, he traveled to distant locations to ski, including Switzerland, Colorado, Utah, and Canada. Bicycle riding was also his passion not only locally but in Europe, including Austria, France, Italy, England, and Denmark. Other travels included Russia, China soon after it became open to Americans, Israel, South America, and almost every country in Europe.
Until Covid, Karl was a daily visitor to Healthtrax, the gym near his home, always staying fit and healthy despite being an insulin-dependent diabetic for most of his adult life. Thanks to his dedication to diet and exercise and the medical guidance of his endocrinologist, Dr. Valerie Thomas, he was able to achieve all that he did throughout his life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gifts to his memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
