Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Karl O. Almgren Obituary
ALMGREN, KARL O.
84, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island, Coventry. Karl was predeceased by his beloved wife Marie R. (Lebeau) Almgren in 2015. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Karl and Grace (Pendelton) Almgren.
Karl was the longtime mechanic at Butler's Auto in Providence, RI. After his retirement, he channeled his love of yardwork into his next role as groundskeeper at Grace Church Cemetery in Providence.
Karl was the loving father of Debra A. Almgren, her husband Joseph E. Federici Jr. of Warwick, Lori A. Gentile, her husband Salvatore E. Gentile of Coventry, Kenneth J. Almgren, his wife Heather Almgren of Warwick, and the late Karl O. "Chipper" Almgren Jr., and his wife Gail Almgren of Warwick. Karl was the brother of Ruth Berry of Warwick, Irma Ricci of Cranston, and the late Helen Nacci; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service to begin at 7:00 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (RTE 117), Coventry. Interment will be private. IANNOTTIFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
