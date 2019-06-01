|
HARRIGAN, KATE E. (VITALO)
41, of Angelwood Rd., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Patrick J. Harrigan and mother of Caroline and Jacob Harrigan of Coventry. She was a daughter of Diane (Giorgio) Vitalo and Paul Vitalo of West Warwick.
Kate was a first grade teacher with Warwick Public Schools for 15 years. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Rhode Island College. She completed the latter while working full-time and caring for her two young children.
Kate was truly special. She was the rare person who brought joy to everyone she met. She was a dedicated mother and wife, who loved her family with all her heart, soul and pickles. She encouraged family and made sure each holiday and special celebration was perfect. More than that, she was a nucleus- a person whose existence held her circle of family and friends together. We are all better for having known Kate.
Besides her husband, parents and children, she leaves a sister, Elisa Vitalo of New York City ; her in-laws, Richard and Carol Harrigan of Coventry and cousins Daniella Giorgio of North Providence, Frank Giorgio of Warwick, Ted Vitalo of Cranston and Anthony Vitalo of Warwick. She also leaves many other special aunts, uncles, cousins, sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends, as well as her two cats, Sheldon and Tilly, and her little dog, Gigi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Monday, June 3, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, West Warwick. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich, will be private for the family. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Flowers for the Mass can sent to IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry. Donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019