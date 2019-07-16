The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
3257 Post Road
r, RI
Katharine M. "Kathy" (Larson) Kreiser


1938 - 2019
Katharine M. "Kathy" (Larson) Kreiser Obituary
KREISER, KATHARINE M. "KATHY" (LARSON)
age 81, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Her funeral service will be on Friday, July 19 at 11:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 3257 Post Road, Warwick, RI. Family and friends are invited to arrive directly to church. Burial will be private. Full obituary and condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019
