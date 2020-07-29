1/1
Katherine Ann (Regan) Whalen
Whalen, Katherine Ann (Regan)
97, of North Providence, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Elmhurst Extended Care in Providence. She was the loving wife of the late James Thomas Whalen. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James V. and Mary (Dempsey) Regan.
Katherine worked as the Housekeeper for St Theresa Rectory in Providence until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Augustine Church in Providence.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Susan C. DeSimone and her husband Anthony of Mansfield, MA, her sister, Maureen F. McCarthy of North Providence, and her grandchildren, Andrew and his wife Emily, Alex, Marissa, and Eric.
She was the mother of the late James Vincent Whalen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave, Providence. Interment will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4-7PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: SAGA/St. Augustine School 20 Old Rd. Providence, RI 02908, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
