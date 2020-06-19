Katherine B. Sullivan-Alexander
1980 - 2020
Sullivan-Alexander, Katherine, B.
39, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Todd B. Alexander. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Michael R. Sullivan and Joan (Cinqmars) Walton, and the stepdaughter of Joan Sullivan and Raymond Bessette, all of Pawtucket.
A graduate of Rhode Island College, Katherine earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration and studied abroad for a semester in Europe. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, traveling and being with her family, especially her niece and nephews.
Besides her husband, parents and stepparents, she is survived by a brother, Daniel M. Sullivan and his wife, Danielle, of Cumberland; a sister, Rebecca J. Refino of Pawtucket; parents-in-law, Richard and Pamela (Reimer) Alexander of Portsmouth; a niece, Evelyn Refino; two nephews, Brayden Refino and Theo Sullivan, and her beloved cats, Chloe and Roxy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with her late grandmother will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory to an organization of your choice would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
JUN
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
JUN
22
Interment
Notre Dame Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 17, 2020
Danny, my deepest condolences to you and yours.
Jeremy Tek
Friend
June 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family.
John Lobello
Neighbor
June 17, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 17, 2020
I'm still trying to wrap my mind around Katie's passing, as I'm sure all of you are. I'm so very sorry for your loss and can only imagine the pain you must be suffering. You're all in my thoughts and prayers, and please let me know if there's anything I can do for you.
Karen Trentman
Friend
June 17, 2020
So sorry Joan for your loss. Prayers and thoughts to you and your family.
Pat Mulligan
June 16, 2020
Todd, Joan, Becky and Danny
I am so heartbroken for the loss of our sweet, beautiful Katie. We would chat about the good old days, and how she was a happy bride . I am here for all of you, always. May our Lord wrap his loving arms around our Angel Katie in eternity
Dot Ferri
Friend
June 16, 2020
Oh Katie so sad to hear this you were always looking forward to what life had to offer. You were a pleasure to work with and you will be missed.
Karen Burnap
Coworker
June 16, 2020
I can't imagine the pain you are all suffering. Katie was a beautiful girl with a wonderful spirit. We all will miss her especially Evie and Brayden. You are in our hearts.
Jim and Carlene Gillon
Friend
