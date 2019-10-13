|
CASTELLONE, KATHERINE (DeROBBIO)
93, of Harvard St., Cranston, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas M. Castellone. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Maria (DellaGrotta) DeRobbio.
Katherine worked at the former Outlet Company and later at Blue Cross/Blue Shield of RI before retiring. She was a member of the Cranston Senior Center and enjoyed bowling, gardening, cooking and going to the casino. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her cherished eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Katherine was the devoted mother of Nicholas M. Castellone, Jr. and his wife Rae Ellen of Marlborough, MA, Joseph E. Castellone and his wife Beverly of Cranston, Janis K. Corbeil and her husband Wayne of Coventry and Kenneth Castellone of West Warwick; and dear sister of Angela Barletta of Johnston, Olive Lanni of Rumford and the late RI District Court Chief Justice Albert E. DeRobbio. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Tuesday, October 15th at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 931 Jefferson Blvd. – Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2019