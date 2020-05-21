|
RADICAN, KATHERINE E. (GRILLI)
91, of Providence, passed away on May 19, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late George A. Radican. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Gemma (Policelli) Grilli.
Katherine loved to cook and treasured times with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by two children, Richard Radican and his wife Jean of North Providence and Judy Radican of Providence, two grandchildren, Amanda and Gina Radican, and her sister, Etta Broccoli of Providence.
Her funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence, RI 02911. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2020