Gonsalves, Katherine F
Katherine (Kay/Nanny) Gonsalves passed away on 1 Oct 2019 in Severna Park, MD surrounded by her loving family at the age of 89.
Kay was born on 6 July 1930 in Providence, Rhode Island to Vincent and Lucy Grossi, and married Donald F. Gonsalves on 4 July 1952. She spent her early years in Warwick, RI, lived in East Providence, RI and had resided in Severna Park, MD for the past 40 plus years. She was predeceased by both parents, siblings Frank (Sonny) Grossi and Virginia (Sheena) Boccanfusco. She was a loving mother to Donna Hagaman, Linda Nolan (husband John), Cheryl Sparfven, and Donald J. Gonsalves (wife Bethanie); adoring Nanny to 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, as well as those she adopted into her extended family; and caring aunt and cousin to many.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019