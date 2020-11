KARAMBELAS, KATHERINE(lovingly known as Tina), 91, of North Palm Beach, FL, passed away on October 28, 2020 peacefully in her home with her loved ones surrounding her. She was the loving wife of the late Gregory Karambelas. Born in Pawtucket, RI, Tina had been a resident of Florida for the last 34 years, coming from Rumford, RI.For full obituary and online condolences kindly visit: skeffingtontonfuneralhome.com