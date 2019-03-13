Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Pine St.
Pawtucket, RI
Lithgoe, Katherine
89, passed peacefully on March 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late William H. Lithgoe. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Conroy) Horan.
Katherine was employed by the City of Central Falls Police Department. She then worked for the State of RI until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, William H. and David M. Lithgoe; sister, Mary Cote; and grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Patrick Horan and sister, Winifred Macksoud.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 15th at 10:00am in St. Mary Church, Pine St., Pawtucket. Burial is private. Calling hours will be Thursday, from 4:30 – 7:30pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
