Laliberte, Kathi-Elizabeth
63, went into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on September 2nd during the divine mercy hour, sharing in our Lord's passion at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She succumbed to complications from heart surgery while surrounded by loved ones. Her husband was by her side while her children, beloved kitty Leia and Spiritual Father Fr. Francis Kelly were present through video call. Kathi-Elizabeth was born in Cambridge Massachusetts on December 14th, 1956. She was adopted by Paul and Dorothy Belcher at age 3 and grew up in Braintree, Massachusetts. Kathi-Elizabeth pursued her passion for music by studying at Barrington College and singing opera professionally. She married her husband Wilfrid Laliberte on October 16, 1982. Fulfilling her desire to help others, she changed careers and began working as a CNA. Over the years she struggled with many health issues, including cancer, never failing to fight and overcome every obstacle that came her way. Known to some as Sr. Marie-Clair Therese, Kathi-Elizabeth was a third order Franciscan of the Immaculate who was consecrated to our Heavenly Mother, Mary. As a devout Catholic she lived her faith and devoted her whole self to serving others. She had a special love of helping the poor and those in the most need through charity work and advocacy. A natural born leader, she re-activated a woman's axillary for a local chapter of the Knights of Columbus and organized fundraisers for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. A woman of conviction, Kathi-Elizabeth was an activist for Human Rights and attended rallys and marches including the Pro-Life march in Washington DC. She and her husband share a home in Cranston, RI where they enjoyed her final years together. Kathi-Elizabeth was a vivacious woman who lived a full and prayerful life with tenacity, courage, compassion, kindness, generosity, and faith. She was the wife of Wilfrid Gerard Laliberte Jr., mother to Marie-Therese Laliberte (Smithfield, RI), Elise-Noelle Laliberte and her husband John K. Arpin (Warwick, RI) spiritual daughter of Fr. Francis Kelly (Parsippany, NJ) and sister to Ellen Ruth Quevedo (Deceased), William Pier and David Morris (Cape Cod, MA).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. on September 11, 2020, in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr. Cranston. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Students for Life of America.
Due to the current restrictions with Covid 19 cloth face covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may also be offered and remembrances shared on line at www.carpenterjenks.com