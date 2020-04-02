Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Caizzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Caizzi M.D.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Caizzi M.D. Obituary
CAIZZI, M.D., KATHLEEN A.
70, formerly of Bristol, RI., died on 3/21/20 at the Kentucky Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Hospital, after a long illness. She was born June 29, 1948 in Providence, R.I., to Frank and Margaret Vaccaro Caizzi. Both parents are deceased. She is survived by her brother Frank C, Caizzi, her nephew David Caizzi, her niece Carolyn Caizzi and niece/godchild Deborah (Caizzi)Messenger, Mary Wood her godchild, 2 grandnieces, 3 grandnephews, and many Vaccaro and Caizzi cousins. She is also survived by her life partner of 54 years John Pellegrini M.D., FACS.
She grew up in Bristol R.I. where she was a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church School. She graduated Bristol High School in 1966. She received a B.S. at Northeastern University in Boston in 1970, an M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine in 1974, her postgraduate specialty training in Internal Medicine at Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University, and Fellowship training at Montefiore Hospital/NYC in Intensive Care Medicine.
For full obituary and future funeral services go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -