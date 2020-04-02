|
|
CAIZZI, M.D., KATHLEEN A.
70, formerly of Bristol, RI., died on 3/21/20 at the Kentucky Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Hospital, after a long illness. She was born June 29, 1948 in Providence, R.I., to Frank and Margaret Vaccaro Caizzi. Both parents are deceased. She is survived by her brother Frank C, Caizzi, her nephew David Caizzi, her niece Carolyn Caizzi and niece/godchild Deborah (Caizzi)Messenger, Mary Wood her godchild, 2 grandnieces, 3 grandnephews, and many Vaccaro and Caizzi cousins. She is also survived by her life partner of 54 years John Pellegrini M.D., FACS.
She grew up in Bristol R.I. where she was a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church School. She graduated Bristol High School in 1966. She received a B.S. at Northeastern University in Boston in 1970, an M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine in 1974, her postgraduate specialty training in Internal Medicine at Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University, and Fellowship training at Montefiore Hospital/NYC in Intensive Care Medicine.
For full obituary and future funeral services go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020