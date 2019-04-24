The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Kathleen A. (Newman) Cutler

Kathleen A. (Newman) Cutler Obituary
CUTLER, KATHLEEN A. (Newman)
64, of Cranston , passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Royal Westerly, Westerly. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Alfred J. Newman of Cranston and the late Anna (Magnone) Newman. Kathleen was a data manager at Mobile Beacon. Besides her dad she is survived by her loving children Anne-Marie Riecke of South Kingstown and Carl Riecke of Hope Valley , her dear siblings Laurie Boeglin of Hope Valley and Robert Newman of Coventry.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 4-8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to : of RI, 260 West Exchange St., Suite 102 B, Providence, RI 02903.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
