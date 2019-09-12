|
Herzog, Kathleen "Kay" (Riess) A.
99, of Smithfield, and formerly of Fairview St., Providence passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late August W. and Kathleen M. (McManus) Riess.
She was the wife of the late Edward P. Herzog.
She is survived by her daughter Linda H. Duggan and her husband Frank Duggan. Her sons Paul D., Stephen E., & Jeffrey J. Herzog and his wife Marcia and the late Richard A. Herzog.
She was the grandmother of Heather Squires, David Herzog, and Frank Duggan IV.
She was the great-grandmother of Holden and Dylan Herzog, Colton, Gabby and Destiny Squires.
She was the sister of August W. Riess and the late Francis A. Redihan, Eileen Anderson and Genvieve Riess.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 17th, at 10 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, Academy Ave., Providence.
Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, Rhode Island.
Donations to Blessed Sacrament Church in her memory would be appreciated.
For further information and condolences please visit:
www.mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019