Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
70 Church Street
West Warwick, RI
Kathleen A. (Driscoll) McCann

Kathleen A. (Driscoll) McCann Obituary
McCANN, KATHLEEN A. (DRISCOLL)
beloved wife, mother, and educator, passed away on September 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, James McCann, parents Thomas and Anne Driscoll, and sister Sandra Deckett. She is survived by daughter Molly McCann and brothers Thomas Driscoll and Gregory Driscoll. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, 70 Church Street, West Warwick. Information or condolences, visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
