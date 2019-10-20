Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
472 Atwells Ave
Providence, RI
Kathleen A. Patriarca Obituary
PATRIARCA, KATHLEEN A.
60, of North Providence, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Luigi and Diana (Togneri) Patriarca.
Kathy worked at Caserta Pizzeria in Providence for over 30 years and was treasured by her co-workers and customers. She loved to crochet aphgans, especially for her friends and family. She was an avid Barbie Doll collector and enjoyed spending her Summer vacations at Old Orchard Beach in Maine.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her brother, Steven Patriarca and his wife Annamarie.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 8-9AM at Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave, Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's memory may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
