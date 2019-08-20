The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond's Church
Kathleen A. (Edgley) Teoli

Kathleen A. (Edgley) Teoli Obituary
TEOLI, KATHLEEN A. (EDGLEY)
95, of West Greenwich, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at West View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in West Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert P. Teoli, Sr. Born in Hudson, NY, Kathleen was a daughter of the late Frances and Mary (O'Brien) Edgley. Mrs. Teoli was a Registered Nurse at Jane Browne Hospital for many years, before retiring. She was an Army Veteran serving as a 2nd Lieutenant Registered Nurse, 2571st Army Service Unit, during WWII.
She is survived by her two loving sons Albert P. Teoli, Jr. of Atlanta, GA and William R. Teoli of West Greenwich. Kathleen was the cherished grandmother of Kersen, Tyler, Lindsey, Jonathan, Courtney and Danielle. She was the great grandmother of Dominic, Nadia, Harper and Sydney. Kathleen was the dear sister of the late Francis, Ralph, William and Roger Edgley, and Mary Petrie. She was the sister in law of Betty Edgley of Cleveland, OH.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raymond's Church at 11:00 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Burial, with Military Honors, will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Raymond's Church, 1240 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
