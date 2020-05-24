|
FEENEY, KATHLEEN ANNE
quietly left this world for a better place on May 19, 2020, leaving friends across the globe to remember her generosity, curiosity, and joie de vivre.
Kathy met a variety of people during her years of volunteering at International House of Rhode Island, Providence. Through her additional volunteer work, she aided in resettling displaced Vietnamese and Cambodian nationals and she later served as a Literacy Volunteer, helping immigrants learn the English language. She enjoyed taking these new residents to New Hampshire to see their first snow, then, of course, shopping for warm coats, even though she heartily disliked winter weather. Kathy loved to travel to exotic, warm places such as Brazil, Italy and the Caribbean. One of her favorite places was Sedona, Arizona. To experience locations that were out of reach for her, she relied on her love of reading.
As a resident of Maple Woods Condominium Association, she served on the Board of Directors as well as on various committees. At her most recent home, Smithfield Woods, she was loved by both staff and residents.
Among her family of friends from International House is Jutta Becker of Germany along with husband Mustapha Gharaee of Iran and sons Ryan and Erik. She is mourned by her sister Maureen Plumleigh of Connecticut and her brother Richard Chamberlin of Massachusetts. Maureen's daughter, Karissa Williams, was always the apple of her aunt's eye, and Kathy's love encompassed grandnieces Lily, Ella and Flora Williams of Connecticut.
Kathy worked for many years in the telephone industry as service and customer representative. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Chamberlin. Kathy, along with her family, spent many enjoyable summers at their cottage in Sand Hill Cove, Narragansett.
A private service will be held at a later date because of the current health crisis restrictions.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020