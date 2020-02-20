Home

Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Kathleen B. Giacheri

Kathleen B. Giacheri Obituary
GIACHERI, KATHLEEN B.
66, of Coventry, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Kent Hospital, Warwick. She was the loving wife of 41 years to Michael Giacheri. Born in New Britain, CT, she was a daughter of Lois (Paulson) Lagasse and the late Rudolph Kanaple.
Kathleen was the loving mother of Nicholas Giacheri of Coventry; Grandmother of Jonathan Giacheri.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a service at 1:00 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE. 3), Coventry, RI. For Full obituary please visit IANNOTTIFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
