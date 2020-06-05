Kathleen "Kathy" Brown-Heru
1953 - 2020
Brown-Heru, Kathleen "Kathy"
Kathleen "Kathy" Brown Heru, 67, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Newport, RI, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born January 19, 1953 in Chicago, IL, to the late Clemon Brown and Eleanor Hodkinson. Left to cherish Kathy's memory are beloved daughter, Gabrielle Wangen and her husband, Michael of Minnetonka, MN; grandson, Alexander; granddaughter, Eva; sister, Judy Dafoulas and her husband, Kimon of Venice, FL; nephews, Konstantinos & Alexandros; brother, Paul Brown of Providence, RI; cousin, Karyl Brown of Myrtle Beach; uncle, Herbert Brown of Myrtle Beach; uncle, Michael Brown of Taylors; as well as several cousins. A Celebration of Kathy's life was held privately. To view the full obituary online kindly visit the funeral home website at, ww.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) is honored to assist the family.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
