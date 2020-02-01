|
|
|
FIRST ANNIVERSARY In Loving Memory KATHLEEN BRUEN Dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Kathleen passed away on February 1, 2019, but stays with us in spirit and daily reflection. In life she put the needs of others before her own, never asking or expecting anything in return, except perhaps a little time. Time to share a story, a memory or a lesson learned. While her time in life was short, the time she gave and continues to give grows, as she still walks along side us, sharing, guiding and watching over those she loved. I will see you in Heaven.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 1, 2020