MAINE, KATHLEEN E., "KATHY"

77, of Cranston, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Golden Crest Nursing Home in North Providence. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of the late Henry C. Sr. and Madeline E. (Holman) Maine.

Kathy was a hairstylist and the owner of Kathy's Creative Beauty in Warwick.

She was the dear sister of Daniel Maine and Barbara Burgess, both of Warwick, Herbert Maine of Cranston, Sally Grayson of Knoxville, TN and the late Walter Wall, William Maine, Joan Gannon and Henry Maine, Jr.; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews; and cherished friend of Linda L. Angell of Cranston.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday, February 23rd at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul's Church of Edgewood, One St. Paul Place, Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 1661 Worcester Rd. – Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or , 245 Waterman St. – Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary