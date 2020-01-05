|
SALAPA, Kathleen E.
Kathleen Salapa, 64, passed away on Thursday in the RI Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of John Z. Salapa, they were married for the past 47 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to Kathleen's Life Celebration to begin with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 4 PM to 7 PM. A Prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the RI SPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020