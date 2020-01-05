Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:30 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Kathleen E. Salapa


1955 - 2020
Kathleen E. Salapa Obituary
SALAPA, Kathleen E.
Kathleen Salapa, 64, passed away on Thursday in the RI Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of John Z. Salapa, they were married for the past 47 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to Kathleen's Life Celebration to begin with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 4 PM to 7 PM. A Prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the RI SPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
