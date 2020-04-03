|
Dwyer, Kathleen F., Dean Emeritus of CCRI
Kathleen F. Dwyer, daughter of the late Margaret E. (Harrington) Dwyer and Francis M. Dwyer, died peacefully on March 25, 2020, from complications of a fall at her home in Stuart, Florida. A longtime summer resident of Matunuck, RI, Kathleen is survived by her loving family, including her sisters Mary Caporelli of Narragansett; Margaret (Peggy) Morrow of Pocantico Hills, NY; Barbara Dwyer (Jack Quigley) of Matunuck; and brother Francis Dwyer (Emmy) of North Kingstown. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Jane Benz and her niece Jane Caporelli. She is also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews Peggy Benz, Kathleen Cronin (Kevin), Ted Benz (Christine), Dr. Fran Benz (Dr. Wendy Lee), Eileen Benz, Sara Benz, Maureen Benz, Mary Caporelli, Michael Caporelli (Carol), Patricia Caporelli, Angela Caporelli, John Caporelli (Meredith), Joseph Caporelli, Liz-z Caporelli (Paul Bonin), Joseph Dwyer, David Laraway, Susan Laraway, Susan Morrow McGinty (Mike), Ann Morrow (Rich Elefante), and Joan Morrison (Jim). In addition, she is survived by many beloved great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She graduated from Saint Patrick's High School, Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing, the University of Rhode Island, and Columbia University. Kathleen's career in nursing spanned 46 years, with 40 of those years devoted to nursing education. She taught at Rhode Island Hospital and Cornell University School of Nursing. During her tenure at Cornell, she was appointed Chairperson of Admissions to the Nursing Program at the University. She was Assistant Dean, then appointed Dean of Nursing at the Community College of Rhode Island and the Dean of the Allied Health and Dental Health Departments as well for 24 years. Kathleen was instrumental in the development of the evening and weekend program in nursing at the college, which afforded working students and parents the opportunity of pursuing careers in nursing. Kathleen served on many Nursing Boards, both locally and nationally. In 1994 she was elected to the CCRI Hall of Fame as a distinguished educator. In 2018 Kathleen was recognized by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing as one of the founding members of that Council. She was one of the original members of the Nursing Foundation of Rhode Island, which promotes nursing through scholarships and research grants and preserves the history of nursing in RI. In addition to her professional life, she was a patron of the Metropolitan Opera for over 50 years and loved every performance. The services for Kathleen will be private. A Mass in celebration of Kathleen's life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Nursing Foundation of RI, P.O. Box 41702, Providence, RI 02940 or St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St., Wakefield, RI 02879. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2020