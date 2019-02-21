|
Gremel, Kathleen
Kathleen Gremel died January 14 at home in San Luis Obispo, CA. Kathy was Herb and Pauline Gremel's first child, born in 1950 when they lived in a small house in dryland farming country north of Denver. She attended Zion Lutheran School in the town of Brighton. She enrolled in an in-residence nursing program at the Presbyterian Medical Center in Denver, completing her RN in 1972. In practice she soon moved into community health, and worked at the Frontier Nursing Service in Haydn, KY for a year. She completed her BS in Nursing at the University of Northern Colorado in 1976. That year she married John Merrill and they moved to Miami, FL.
Kathy worked in community health, completed a Nurse Practitioner program and ran the health clinic for the Miccosukee Tribe in the Everglades. In 1981 Kathy and John moved to Rhode Island and she pursued an MS in nursing management at Boston University while working part time at the Visiting Nurse Association in Providence. They adopted Matthew in 1984 and Karen in 1987. They were active members of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Warwick, RI. During this time John performed research and eventually took a faculty position at the School of Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island.
Kathy worked at the VNA in Providence, the Visiting Nurse Service of Washington County, Neighborhood Health Plan and other agencies, taking on more responsibilities. In 2013 Kathleen completed a PhD in Nursing at the University of Rhode Island. She worked as Assistant Professor of Nursing at Rhode Island College. Near the time of John's retirement from the University in 2014, Kathleen fell ill with ovarian
cancer. After major surgery and grueling chemotherapy, in 2015 she and John moved to San Luis Obispo. Kathy worked in community health there. She and John have been active members at Mount Carmel Lutheran Church. In 2017 Kathleen suffered a recurrence of her cancer and resumed chemotherapy. In late 2018 her condition worsened. The children visited over the Christmas holiday and were with us when she began Hospice care. A memorial service was held at Mount Carmel on January 19, 2019. There will be a funeral service at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Warwick, Rhode Island on February 23, beginning at 1 PM. At her request, Kathy's ashes will be dispersed at a favorite scenic spot, Beavertail Point on Conanicut Island in Narragansett Bay. Kathy is survived by her husband, John Merrill, and by her sisters Janice, Joyce and Clarice and brother David. Her daughter Karen Merrill lives in Brooklyn, NY and her son and daughter in law Matthew and Allie Merrill live in Warwick, RI. Memorial donations can be made to the Nursing Foundation of Rhode Island or to Child Fund.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019