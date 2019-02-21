|
|
HORNSTEIN, KATHLEEN
85, of North Providence, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Maj Edmund H. Hornstein. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Anna (Moylan) Harrison. Kathleen graduated from the Rhode Island College of Education and was a school Teacher at St. Teresa's School for over 20 years. She enjoyed painting, reading, and most of all the time she spent with her family. She is survived by her children, Dr. Edmund H. Hornstein Jr. DO (Col, USAR, Ret.) and his wife Victoria, James T. Hornstein, Esq (Col, USAR, Ret.) and his wife Jill, and Richard J. Hornstein (Col, USA, Ret.) and his wife Robyn, her brothers, Robert, Thomas and William Harrison, her sisters, Ann Gnys, Mary Lou O'Neill, Arlene Kennedy. She also leaves six grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Jeanne Petit, Joseph and Donald Harrison. The funeral will be held Saturday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maryknoll Missions in memory of Kathleen, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019